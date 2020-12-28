Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $47.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 276,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

