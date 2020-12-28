EveryCoin One Day Volume Reaches $695,266.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 112.7% against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. EveryCoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $695,266.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00129298 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00191361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00631095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016470 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.