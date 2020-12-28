Evedo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 99.5% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $763,247.21 and $1.37 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

