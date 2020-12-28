Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1,602.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 146,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Euronav worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Euronav by 75.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,467,000 after buying an additional 430,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EURN. BidaskClub upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

