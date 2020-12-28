Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.28

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The stock has a market cap of $515.34 million, a PE ratio of 133.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

