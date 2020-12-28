Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Epizyme also reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 13,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

