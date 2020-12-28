EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,607 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 118.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

