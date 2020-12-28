Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,263. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.