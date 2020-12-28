EncrypGen (DNA) Trading 3,698% Higher Over Last 24 Hours

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 3,698% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $117,878.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EncrypGen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EncrypGen token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00295399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02129752 BTC.

About EncrypGen

DNA is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

