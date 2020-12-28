Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.84. 6,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,122. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

