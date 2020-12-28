Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Gap Down to $31.64

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.64, but opened at $29.94. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Emclaire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Emclaire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.