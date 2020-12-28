Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $156.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Elastic stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,850 shares of company stock valued at $66,275,333. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after buying an additional 1,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

