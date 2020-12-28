Edward F. Leon Sells 2,363 Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,757,910.

TSE LNF opened at C$20.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.03. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$21.68.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. Research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6310071 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

LNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

