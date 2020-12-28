Ecopetrol (EC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC):

12/24/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

12/12/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Ecopetrol had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $14.70.

12/11/2020 – Ecopetrol had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.70.

11/24/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

EC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

