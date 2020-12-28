ECC (ECC) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ECC has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1,414.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ECC has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,866.46 or 0.99991925 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00048008 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

