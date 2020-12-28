easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,000 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 838.20 ($10.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 788.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 647.48.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

