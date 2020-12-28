East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.04. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 236,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

