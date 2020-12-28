Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $54.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.97 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $182.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.57 million to $186.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.36 million, with estimates ranging from $205.45 million to $219.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,678. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

