e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $10.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00486557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,037 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,726 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.