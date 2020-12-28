Dynamic Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $43,833.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.08 or 0.02701856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00483676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.01338666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00615049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00254936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,099.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,227,347 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

