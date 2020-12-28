Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.74%.

Separately, Dundee Securities boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

