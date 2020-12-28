Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $889,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

