Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Dock has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $10.78 million and $4.11 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

