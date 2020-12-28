Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $47.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 115.1% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020815 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002115 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

