DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.52 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $92,765.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $133.91 or 0.00496878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00045112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00291189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.86 or 0.02132974 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,283 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

