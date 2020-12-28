Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.28 ($53.27).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Monday. Deutsche Post AG has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of €39.96 and a 200-day moving average of €37.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

