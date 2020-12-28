Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $193,061.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,262,380 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

