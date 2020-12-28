Degenerator (MEME) One Day Volume Reaches $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00404328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.01303911 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

