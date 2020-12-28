DATA Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $160,245.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00046331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00304942 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.02169252 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

