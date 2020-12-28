DaTa eXchange Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

