DAD (DAD) Market Cap Tops $20.44 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DAD has a total market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

