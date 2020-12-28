DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.10 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DAD has a market cap of $20.10 million and $885,930.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00046665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00299739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.41 or 0.02147802 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

