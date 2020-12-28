D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $81.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,611. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

