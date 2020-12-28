CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. 2,705,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,735. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.