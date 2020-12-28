CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.22

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.39 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

