Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 1,045.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,796,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 787,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

