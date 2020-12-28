Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 136,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

