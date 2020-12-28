Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.