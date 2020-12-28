Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

