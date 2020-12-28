Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FN opened at $76.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.