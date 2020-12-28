Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 26,055 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after buying an additional 544,880 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,121,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 386,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 745,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 51.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 708,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 240,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OEC opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $999.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus purchased 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,008.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

