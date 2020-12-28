Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$92.92 million during the quarter.

