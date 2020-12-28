Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (CPG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE: CPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.50.

12/13/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

10/30/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) was given a new C$2.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

