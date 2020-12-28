Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

