Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.30 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $335.49 million and $5.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,029.50 or 0.99812996 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,889 coins and its circulating supply is 541,455,532 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

