Cream Price Up 32.9% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Cream has a total market cap of $31,511.96 and $26.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,912.67 or 1.00164827 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029400 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00396746 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00512423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00148102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

