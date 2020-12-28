Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

Shares of 1COV opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €51.50 ($60.59). The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

