CoTrader Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $74.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

