Cortex Price Reaches $0.0738 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $2.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00044910 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005531 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00297043 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00030456 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015421 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $581.75 or 0.02145613 BTC.
About Cortex
Cortex Coin Trading
Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
