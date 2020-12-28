Contrasting NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NetSTREIT and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSTREIT N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 2.17% 4.19% 2.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NetSTREIT and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSTREIT 0 0 2 0 3.00 PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00

NetSTREIT currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. Given NetSTREIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetSTREIT is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of NetSTREIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NetSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NetSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetSTREIT and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSTREIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.09 $55.66 million $0.80 63.30

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than NetSTREIT.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats NetSTREIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

